Should You Invest in Alteryx Inc (AYX) Now?

the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 0.49.

The public float for AYX is 61.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AYX on January 18, 2024 was 2.61M shares.

AYX stock's latest price update

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.02relation to previous closing price of 47.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-12-18 that Alteryx, an Irvine, California-based software company developing data science and analytics products, today announced that it’s agreed to be acquired by private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

AYX’s Market Performance

Alteryx Inc (AYX) has seen a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.96% decline in the past month and a 30.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.53% for AYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for AYX’s stock, with a 18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AYX Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, Alteryx Inc saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc, valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Equity return is now at value -260.53, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alteryx Inc (AYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.