Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is above average at 32.23x. The 36-month beta value for SHW is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for SHW is 235.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on January 18, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 300.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that If you’re looking for S&P 500 stocks to buy, don’t be afraid to check out some of America’s oldest companies for potential profits. Good companies stand the test of time.

SHW’s Market Performance

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has experienced a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a 19.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.09% for the last 200 days.

SHW Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.95. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from GARCEAU MARY L, who sale 923 shares at the price of $292.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, GARCEAU MARY L now owns 21,363 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $270,116 using the latest closing price.

Petz Heidi G, the President & COO of Sherwin-Williams Co., sale 6,699 shares at $290.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Petz Heidi G is holding 14,718 shares at $1,944,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.