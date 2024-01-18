SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has increased by 10.14 when compared to last closing price of 1.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that There’s a strong argument to be made that investors should consider mid-cap AI stocks currently. The markets expect that the Fed will hold interest rates steady moving forward.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SES is 2.58.

The public float for SES is 160.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on January 18, 2024 was 563.54K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stock saw a decrease of -10.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.55% for SES AI Corporation (SES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.65% for SES’s stock, with a -29.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SES Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7710. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Gan Hong, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jan 02. After this action, Gan Hong now owns 451,273 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $46,160 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 11,242 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,510,122 shares at $23,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -13.69, with -12.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.