Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) is above average at 16.62x. The 36-month beta value for ST is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for ST is 150.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ST on January 18, 2024 was 2.19M shares.

ST) stock’s latest price update

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.23 in relation to its previous close of 34.24. However, the company has experienced a -5.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that Sensata Technologies has been struggling despite its positioning in the sensor market. The company misses its guidance quite often, and earnings are quite adjusted. A low multiple and leverage being under control should provide for some comfort here.

ST’s Market Performance

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has seen a -5.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.57% decline in the past month and a -9.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.83% for ST’s stock, with a -14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $34 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ST Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from ZIDE STEPHEN M, who sale 10,108 shares at the price of $41.08 back on May 18. After this action, ZIDE STEPHEN M now owns 26,368 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, valued at $415,271 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Martha N., the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, sale 11,700 shares at $41.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Sullivan Martha N. is holding 201,268 shares at $482,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.