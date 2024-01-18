Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, STNG stock has gone up by 2.31%, with a monthly gain of 14.90% and a quarterly surge of 14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for STNG’s stock, with a 23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is above average at 5.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.21.

The public float for STNG is 47.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNG on January 18, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 62.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

STNG Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Equity return is now at value 30.24, with 15.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.