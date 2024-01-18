Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has decreased by -3.12 when compared to last closing price of 14.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.

The public float for SBRA is 227.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBRA on January 18, 2024 was 2.26M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.81% for SBRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SBRA Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Equity return is now at value -2.91, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.