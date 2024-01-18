Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPRX is 0.42.

The public float for RPRX is 381.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPRX on January 18, 2024 was 2.37M shares.

The stock of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 28.41. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

RPRX’s Market Performance

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a 1.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for RPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for RPRX’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPRX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPRX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on June 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RPRX Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPRX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.92. In addition, Royalty Pharma plc saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPRX starting from RIGGS RORY B, who sale 35,702 shares at the price of $27.55 back on Jan 04. After this action, RIGGS RORY B now owns 20,099 shares of Royalty Pharma plc, valued at $983,504 using the latest closing price.

RIGGS RORY B, the Director of Royalty Pharma plc, sale 199,098 shares at $27.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that RIGGS RORY B is holding 55,801 shares at $5,532,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPRX

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.