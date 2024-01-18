Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has dropped by -1.08 compared to previous close of 137.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Investors interested in stocks from the Retail – Discount Stores sector have probably already heard of Target (TGT) and Ross Stores (ROST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 1.05.

The public float for ROST is 330.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROST on January 18, 2024 was 2.20M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST’s stock has seen a -0.22% decrease for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a 16.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for Ross Stores, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for ROST’s stock, with a 17.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $140 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROST Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.24. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 20,749 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 71,413 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,318,354 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc., sale 10,091 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 272,080 shares at $1,212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 39.22, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.