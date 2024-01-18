Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RELY is 0.06.

The public float for RELY is 131.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On January 18, 2024, RELY’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has dropped by -8.23 in relation to previous closing price of 17.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Steve Symington is a long-time contributor to The Motley Fool. Over the years, he’s written more than 8,000 articles for the publication.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY’s stock has fallen by -10.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.32% and a quarterly drop of -38.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Remitly Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.90% for RELY’s stock, with a -21.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELY Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw -15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 59,928 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $271,671 using the latest closing price.

Chung Bora, the Director of Remitly Global Inc, sale 11,051 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chung Bora is holding 80,000 shares at $210,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.