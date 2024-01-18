Real-Time Update: Intuit Inc (INTU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, INTU stock has gone down by -0.88%, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly surge of 10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Intuit Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 19.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for INTU is 271.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on January 18, 2024 was 1.40M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 603.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Intuit (INTU) reachead $599.84 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.66% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $700 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INTU Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $610.74. In addition, Intuit Inc saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Balazs Alex G., who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $599.68 back on Jan 09. After this action, Balazs Alex G. now owns 225 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $2,377,113 using the latest closing price.

FENNELL LAURA A, the EVP, People and Places of Intuit Inc, sale 14,772 shares at $598.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that FENNELL LAURA A is holding 50,030 shares at $8,841,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.