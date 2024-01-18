Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Qudian (NYSE: QD ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Qudian reported earnings per share of -11 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QD is 0.72.

QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on January 18, 2024 was 660.83K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD’s stock has seen a -0.92% decrease for the week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month and a 9.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for Qudian Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for QD’s stock, with a 16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Equity return is now at value 5.71, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.