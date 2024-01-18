Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has gone down by -5.99% for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a -14.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.32% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.04% for QUBT’s stock, with a -28.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for QUBT is 46.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on January 18, 2024 was 573.33K shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has soared by 5.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that While 2025 is less than 12 months away, the full year is roughly 2 years in the future. That means investors today have roughly 24 months during which to produce returns.

QUBT Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8727. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -48.62, with -43.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.