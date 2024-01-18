Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PCSA is at 0.52.

The public float for PCSA is 18.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for PCSA on January 18, 2024 was 1.03M shares.

PCSA) stock’s latest price update

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.54 in comparison to its previous close of 0.26, however, the company has experienced a -12.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that HANOVER, MD, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs to improve the efficacy and safety for patients suffering from cancer, announces that George Ng, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2024. The event is being held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on January 8 – 10, 2024.

PCSA’s Market Performance

PCSA’s stock has fallen by -12.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -58.57% and a quarterly drop of -51.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.67% for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.05% for PCSA’s stock, with a -41.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCSA Trading at -42.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -61.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCSA fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3720. In addition, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCSA starting from Young David, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 12. After this action, Young David now owns 470,424 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

Young David, the President & CEO of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Young David is holding 430,424 shares at $10,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCSA

Equity return is now at value -178.05, with -162.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.