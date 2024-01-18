PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 23.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.

The public float for PPG is 235.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PPG on January 18, 2024 was 1.57M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 143.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that None of today’s Retail Sales, Import Prices, etc. were surprising enough to take investors’ minds completely off other matters.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has experienced a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month, and a 9.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for PPG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for PPG’s stock, with a 3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PPG Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.21. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw -4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.