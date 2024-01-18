Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) is 10.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.32.

The public float for PXD is 232.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On January 18, 2024, PXD’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 218.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Two leading energy companies that are likely to beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates are Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

PXD’s Market Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.96% decline in the past month and a -11.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

PXD Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.26. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from KLEINMAN MARK H, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $224.83 back on Dec 29. After this action, KLEINMAN MARK H now owns 43,964 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $786,891 using the latest closing price.

Dreyfus Maria S., the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., sale 10,632 shares at $226.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dreyfus Maria S. is holding 4,066 shares at $2,409,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.