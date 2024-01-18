Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33relation to previous closing price of 15.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Pebblebrook (PEB) disposes of 146,000 square feet of retail space and two parking facilities in Downtown Chicago for $30 million, bringing the total dispositions for 2023 to $330.8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PEB is 118.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEB on January 18, 2024 was 2.02M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stock saw an increase of -3.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.65% and a quarterly increase of 13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for PEB’s stock, with a 8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PEB Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.