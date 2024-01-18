Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS): A Technical Analysis

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for OTIS is 408.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on January 18, 2024 was 2.13M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.40 in relation to previous closing price of 86.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that Otis Worldwide Corporation has a short dividend track record but has the potential to be a long-term hold for dividend investors. The company has shown impressive dividend growth, increasing the dividend by 70% since 2020. OTIS has been actively repurchasing shares and has room to continue raising the dividend, with a safe payout ratio and growing cash flows.

OTIS’s Market Performance

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has experienced a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a 6.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for OTIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

OTIS Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.03. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $576,676 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corp, sale 3,992 shares at $90.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 42,097 shares at $362,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.