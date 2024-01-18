Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.16 compared to its previous closing price of 5.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Orion Group Holdings has achieved a quarterly gross profit of $19.1 million, a 42.5% increase YoY. The company is focusing on improving profitability and has a high backlog of $920 million, exceeding its FY 2022 revenue. Orion Group is divesting its Central Texas business and focusing on Dallas and Houston, which offer higher revenue potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ORN is 29.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORN on January 18, 2024 was 130.97K shares.

ORN’s Market Performance

ORN’s stock has seen a 17.85% increase for the week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month and a -4.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for Orion Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.07% for ORN’s stock, with a 42.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ORN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ORN Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +33.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORN rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Orion Group Holdings Inc saw 10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORN starting from SHANFELTER AUSTIN J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $4.86 back on Nov 27. After this action, SHANFELTER AUSTIN J now owns 467,039 shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc, valued at $145,800 using the latest closing price.

SHANFELTER AUSTIN J, the Director of Orion Group Holdings Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that SHANFELTER AUSTIN J is holding 497,039 shares at $142,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORN

Equity return is now at value -13.79, with -5.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.