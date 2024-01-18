Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for ONB is 289.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of ONB was 2.11M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ONB) stock’s latest price update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 16.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-05 that James Ryan, CEO of Old National Bancorp, discusses the hiring landscape in the banking industry.

ONB’s Market Performance

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has experienced a -4.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a 13.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ONB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for ONB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ONB Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.78. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.