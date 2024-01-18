Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) has gone up by 25.54% for the week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month and a 10.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.47% for NCAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for NCAC’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: NCAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCAC is -0.06.

The public float for NCAC is 1.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On January 18, 2024, NCAC’s average trading volume was 5.20K shares.

NCAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: NCAC) has increased by 16.12 when compared to last closing price of 9.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCAC Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCAC rose by +25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Newcourt Acquisition Corp saw 25.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCAC

Equity return is now at value 1.27, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.