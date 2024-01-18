NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NPCE is 2.13.

The public float for NPCE is 10.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NPCE on January 18, 2024 was 72.26K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NPCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) has jumped by 8.51 compared to previous close of 11.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30am PT (10:30am ET) on Thursday, January 10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA as well as host investor meetings prior to and during the conference.

NPCE’s Market Performance

NPCE’s stock has fallen by -1.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.06% and a quarterly rise of 116.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.60% for NeuroPace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.37% for NPCE’s stock, with a 103.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPCE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NPCE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NPCE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NPCE Trading at 41.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +43.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPCE fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, NeuroPace Inc saw 26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPCE starting from Morrell Martha, who sale 13,300 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Dec 27. After this action, Morrell Martha now owns 110,027 shares of NeuroPace Inc, valued at $134,648 using the latest closing price.

Morrell Martha, the Chief Medical Officer of NeuroPace Inc, sale 102 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Morrell Martha is holding 123,327 shares at $1,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPCE

Equity return is now at value -126.82, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.