Netapp Inc (NTAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 85.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that NetApp (NTAP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 26.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

The public float for NTAP is 205.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTAP on January 18, 2024 was 1.88M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has seen a -0.74% decrease for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a 12.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for Netapp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for NTAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.03% for the last 200 days.

NTAP Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.50. In addition, Netapp Inc saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from BERRY MICHAEL J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $86.40 back on Jan 10. After this action, BERRY MICHAEL J now owns 157,922 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $647,990 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 871 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 10,856 shares at $75,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.