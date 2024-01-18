Navigating the Volatility of Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) Stock

In the past week, TNGX stock has gone up by 22.54%, with a monthly gain of 12.56% and a quarterly surge of 75.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Tango Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.12% for TNGX’s stock, with a 81.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TNGX is 51.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNGX on January 18, 2024 was 683.13K shares.

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has increased by 8.62 when compared to last closing price of 10.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that With the spotlight on oncology-focused companies in the biotech sector in 2023, we discuss three stocks that have a promising oncology portfolio/pipeline for 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $16 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TNGX Trading at 28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +22.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw 15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Crystal Adam, who sale 7,507 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Nov 01. After this action, Crystal Adam now owns 81,250 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $62,994 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the of Tango Therapeutics Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 8,198,642 shares at $3,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -22.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.