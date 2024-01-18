Myomo Inc (MYO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.89 in comparison to its previous close of 3.80, however, the company has experienced a -9.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Myomo, Inc. (MYO) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MYO is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for MYO is 20.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on January 18, 2024 was 637.42K shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stock saw a decrease of -9.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.77% and a quarterly a decrease of 215.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.63% for Myomo Inc (MYO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.53% for MYO’s stock, with a 172.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MYO Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +203.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +446.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Myomo Inc saw -18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Nov 20. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 136,499 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $155,000 using the latest closing price.

Morris Milton Mayo, the Director of Myomo Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Morris Milton Mayo is holding 77,933 shares at $15,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Equity return is now at value -83.36, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Myomo Inc (MYO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.