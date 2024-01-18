MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The public float for MPLX is 339.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLX on January 18, 2024 was 1.81M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 37.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-14 that In October, Civitas signed an agreement with Vencer Energy to acquire oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for a total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary terms, conditions, and closing price adjustments.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month and a 2.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for MPLX’s stock, with a 5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.80. In addition, MPLX LP saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 10.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.