Mastec Inc. (MTZ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mastec Inc. (MTZ) has seen a -7.48% decrease in the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a 1.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for MTZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.65% for MTZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.58.

The public float for MTZ is 60.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume for MTZ on January 18, 2024 was 1.21M shares.

MTZ stock's latest price update

Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -4.14 in relation to previous closing price of 69.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-16 that On Yahoo Finance’s “”Good Buy or Goodbye”” segment, Tema ETF Founder Maurits Pot evaluates stock picks within the infrastructure and construction services sector. He spotlights Spanish construction giant Ferrovial (FER.MC) as a buy, while urging caution on contractor Mastec (MTZ).

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $75 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MTZ Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.24. In addition, Mastec Inc. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from DiMarco Paul, who sale 1,332 shares at the price of $71.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, DiMarco Paul now owns 16,620 shares of Mastec Inc., valued at $95,038 using the latest closing price.

Love Timothy Michael, the CAO of Mastec Inc., sale 1,095 shares at $71.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Love Timothy Michael is holding 10,525 shares at $78,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mastec Inc. (MTZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.