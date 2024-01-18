MariaDB Plc (MRDB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-05-02 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close. MariaDB plc will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from the United States and Canada.

Is It Worth Investing in MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16.

The public float for MRDB is 34.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRDB on January 18, 2024 was 45.99K shares.

MRDB’s Market Performance

The stock of MariaDB Plc (MRDB) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a -52.26% drop in the past month, and a -71.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.73% for MRDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.79% for MRDB’s stock, with a -75.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRDB Trading at -44.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -45.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRDB fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2687. In addition, MariaDB Plc saw -34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MariaDB Plc (MRDB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.