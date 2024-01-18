Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Faces 1.43% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has gone down by -2.46% for the week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month and a 13.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.34% for MFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for MFC’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 10.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.

The public float for MFC is 1.80B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFC on January 18, 2024 was 3.21M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has plunged by -1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 21.25, but the company has seen a -2.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that With the stock market subjected to bouts of volatility, it’s wise to invest in dividend-paying stocks such as Manulife Financial Corp (MFC), CNA Financial (CNA) and Darden Restaurants (DRI) for a steady income.

MFC Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.