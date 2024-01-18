Make Informed Decisions with Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) Stock Updates

In the past week, PBI stock has gone down by -3.29%, with a monthly decline of -7.21% and a quarterly surge of 13.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Pitney Bowes, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for PBI’s stock, with a 13.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PBI is 153.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBI on January 18, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. However, the company has seen a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Today’s backdrop of a predicted fall in interest rates, as well as the expectation that indices like the S&P 500 will surge higher, has some important considerations for penny stocks. Penny stocks tend to do better when the downward pressures on their valuations subside.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc. saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.