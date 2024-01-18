Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LYV stock has gone down by -1.25%, with a monthly decline of -2.97% and a quarterly surge of 5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYV is 1.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for LYV is 143.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on January 18, 2024 was 2.04M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 90.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Live Nation (LYV) emphasizes expanding its concert platform to attract more shows and fans in current and new markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $114 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LYV Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.40. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Berchtold Joe, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $92.91 back on Dec 15. After this action, Berchtold Joe now owns 442,107 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $11,065,778 using the latest closing price.

Berchtold Joe, the President & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 119,100 shares at $92.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Berchtold Joe is holding 442,107 shares at $11,057,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.