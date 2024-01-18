Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LSXMK is at 1.14.

The public float for LSXMK is 195.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for LSXMK on January 18, 2024 was 1.26M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has increased by 0.56 when compared to last closing price of 30.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that Liberty Media stock was up as much as 11% in Tuesday’s early deals as the conglomerate launched a proposal to clean-up the ownership with SiriusXM. Liberty SiriusXM, a vehicle holding Liberty’s 38% stake in SiriusXM, would be combined with the remainder of the SiriusXM equity into a new unit.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

LSXMK’s stock has risen by 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.32% and a quarterly rise of 16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Liberty Media Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for LSXMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSXMK Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK rose by +0.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from ROMRELL LARRY E, who sale 21,478 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Dec 19. After this action, ROMRELL LARRY E now owns 16,355 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $600,763 using the latest closing price.

Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the Director of Liberty Media Corp., sale 3,258 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant is holding 0 shares at $212,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMK

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.