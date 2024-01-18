Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a -5.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that The EV sector has quickly evolved into a hotbed of investment opportunities, with EV stocks frequently outperforming market expectations. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has long been synonymous with EV innovation, but the competition in the market has been intensifying impressively.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value is 1.04.

The public float for LICY is 119.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on January 18, 2024 was 6.10M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY stock saw a decrease of -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -81.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.45% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.37% for LICY’s stock, with a -85.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICY Trading at -36.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5802. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Equity return is now at value -57.76, with -28.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.