Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) has increased by 3.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 before the markets open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is 1.23.

The public float for LXRX is 238.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On January 18, 2024, LXRX’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX’s stock has seen a -7.43% decrease for the week, with a 5.38% rise in the past month and a 0.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for LXRX’s stock, with a -25.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LXRX Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4158. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from COATS LONNEL, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Nov 16. After this action, COATS LONNEL now owns 914,359 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $94,797 using the latest closing price.

COATS LONNEL, the Chief Executive Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that COATS LONNEL is holding 824,359 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -67.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.