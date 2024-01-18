Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has jumped by 5.16 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LEXX is at 0.57.

The public float for LEXX is 8.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume for LEXX on January 18, 2024 was 133.89K shares.

LEXX’s Market Performance

LEXX stock saw an increase of 14.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.27% and a quarterly increase of 73.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.86% for Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.83% for LEXX’s stock, with a 36.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEXX Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +28.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3783. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw 30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Equity return is now at value -101.53, with -95.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.