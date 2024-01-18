Leslies Inc (LESL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is 45.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LESL is 0.87.

The public float for LESL is 177.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.75% of that float. On January 18, 2024, LESL’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

The stock price of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has dropped by -3.24 compared to previous close of 6.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest comments from members of the Federal Reserve. The most important of these comes from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

LESL’s Market Performance

Leslies Inc (LESL) has seen a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.06% decline in the past month and a 19.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for LESL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LESL Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leslies Inc (LESL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.