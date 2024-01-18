Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s (LSCC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has gone down by -4.28% for the week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month and a -17.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.27% for LSCC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.94% for LSCC’s stock, with a -20.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 42.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.40.

The public float for LSCC is 136.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% of that float. On January 18, 2024, LSCC’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.41 in comparison to its previous close of 66.21, however, the company has experienced a -4.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of 2024

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSCC Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.70. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 9,324 shares at the price of $65.96 back on Jan 11. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 820 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $615,000 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 32,122 shares at $58.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 721,767 shares at $1,893,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.