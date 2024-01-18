Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has surged by 1.54 when compared to previous closing price of 108.32, but the company has seen a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Lamb Weston (LW) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for LW is 141.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of LW was 1.70M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stock saw an increase of 2.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.38% and a quarterly increase of 29.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for LW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LW Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.64. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G now owns 162,835 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $253,050 using the latest closing price.

Spytek Eryk J, the GEN COUNSEL & CHIEF COMPL OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sale 6,319 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spytek Eryk J is holding 1,052 shares at $652,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 100.30, with 19.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.