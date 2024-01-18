Kala Bio Inc. (KALA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KALA is at -1.82.

The public float for KALA is 2.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for KALA on January 18, 2024 was 75.19K shares.

KALA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kala Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) has jumped by 14.65 compared to previous close of 7.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that KALA BIO (KALA) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.15. This compares to earnings of $19.25 per share a year ago.

KALA’s Market Performance

Kala Bio Inc. (KALA) has seen a 10.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.93% gain in the past month and a 12.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for KALA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.28% for KALA’s stock, with a -23.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KALA Trading at 32.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +32.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALA rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Kala Bio Inc. saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALA starting from Iwicki Mark T, who sale 4,539 shares at the price of $6.73 back on Jan 04. After this action, Iwicki Mark T now owns 286,315 shares of Kala Bio Inc., valued at $30,547 using the latest closing price.

Brazzell Romulus K, the of Kala Bio Inc., sale 1,617 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Brazzell Romulus K is holding 91,473 shares at $10,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALA

Equity return is now at value -905.22, with -63.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kala Bio Inc. (KALA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.