Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD)’s stock price has dropped by -26.72 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

The public float for JYD is 8.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of JYD was 171.54K shares.

JYD’s Market Performance

JYD stock saw a decrease of -28.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -72.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.83% for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.71% for JYD’s stock, with a -67.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JYD Trading at -57.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares sank -71.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD fell by -28.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4889. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.