Irobot Corp (IRBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT)’s stock price has dropped by -8.84 in relation to previous closing price of 30.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-11 that The current scrutiny of anti-competitive business tactics by Amazon.com Inc. by both U.S. and European Commission regulators has put its pending acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot at risk, but there are hopes that tech M&A will come back this year nonetheless.

Is It Worth Investing in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is 1.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for IRBT is 26.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.41% of that float. On January 18, 2024, IRBT’s average trading volume was 778.41K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Irobot Corp (IRBT) has seen a -25.73% decrease in the past week, with a -27.41% drop in the past month, and a -28.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for IRBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.79% for IRBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRBT Trading at -21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -26.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -25.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.11. In addition, Irobot Corp saw -28.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Equity return is now at value -79.84, with -34.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Irobot Corp (IRBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.