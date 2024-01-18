Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 51.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that The biotech sector is finishing 2023 on a high after a difficult couple of years, buoyed by Big Pharma M&A activity. The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF has been soaring as a result of the M&A spree. Despite a challenging year, there have been some winners in the biotech sector – I have been fortunate to share a few successful tips with Seeking Alpha readers.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for IONS is 140.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on January 18, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a 2.95% rise in the past month, and a 6.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for IONS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $62 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IONS Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.28. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from PARSHALL B LYNNE, who sale 42,525 shares at the price of $50.19 back on Dec 28. After this action, PARSHALL B LYNNE now owns 82,588 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,134,223 using the latest closing price.

Swayze Eric, the EVP Research of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 27,100 shares at $50.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Swayze Eric is holding 32,516 shares at $1,360,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.