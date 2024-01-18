INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.38 in comparison to its previous close of 1.05, however, the company has experienced a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for INVO is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of INVO was 4.02M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO’s stock has seen a 1.72% increase for the week, with a -7.09% drop in the past month and a 82.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for INVO Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for INVO’s stock, with a -64.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2080. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.