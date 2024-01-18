Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 1.02.

The public float for ICE is 566.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on January 18, 2024 was 2.68M shares.

ICE stock's latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 126.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-17 that Evaluating financial stocks, I advocate for selectively investing in differentiated companies like Intercontinental Exchange, emphasizing long-term gains. With a $73 billion market cap, ICE strategically diversifies through acquisitions like Black Knight, harnessing AI and data analytics for growth in various sectors. Boasting a 16% yearly growth in adjusted EPS since 2006, ICE maintains strong shareholder value, marked by consistent dividend increases and buybacks.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has fallen by -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.03% and a quarterly rise of 12.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $148 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ICE Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.12. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $125.90 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 2,771,705 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $13,849,223 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 58,388 shares at $125.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,152,375 shares at $7,351,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.