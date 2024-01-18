Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.65 in relation to its previous close of 15.14. However, the company has experienced a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Independence Realty’s (IRT) recent property sales underscore the company’s dedication to its strategic objectives, including portfolio optimization and debt reduction.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) is above average at 58.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.

The public float for IRT is 223.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRT on January 18, 2024 was 2.36M shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT’s stock has seen a -0.93% decrease for the week, with a -6.94% drop in the past month and a 6.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Independence Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for IRT’s stock, with a -5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IRT Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.