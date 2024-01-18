ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for ICL is 720.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of ICL was 971.71K shares.

The stock of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 4.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that ICL creates know-how through collaboration with its technology partners that will allow it to reduce cycle time by 50%.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL’s stock has fallen by -10.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.73% and a quarterly drop of -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.96% for ICL’s stock, with a -23.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ICL Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.