Hormel Foods Corp.’s (HRL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a -2.22% drop in the past month, and a -2.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 21.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.23.

The public float for HRL is 289.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRL on January 18, 2024 was 3.24M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.35 in relation to its previous close of 31.32. However, the company has experienced a -3.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that Inflation remains a challenge for companies with limited pricing power, particularly in sectors such as utilities and consumer staples. Hormel Foods has underperformed in the consumer staples sector, but recent developments indicate potential for improvement and long-term value. The company is focusing on global expansion, operational efficiency, and shareholder value, making it an attractive investment opportunity despite inflation concerns.

HRL Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.90. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from NESTEGARD SUSAN K, who sale 8,105 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Dec 27. After this action, NESTEGARD SUSAN K now owns 92,615 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $257,577 using the latest closing price.

Myers Kevin L, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 5,892 shares at $31.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Myers Kevin L is holding 38,531 shares at $185,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.