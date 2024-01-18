Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE): A Technical Analysis

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The public float for HE is 109.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HE on January 18, 2024 was 2.70M shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 13.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that We all have that one neighbor who puts up their Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving. If you don’t know that person in your town, it’s probably you.

HE’s Market Performance

HE’s stock has fallen by -11.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly rise of 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for HE’s stock, with a -46.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HE Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.