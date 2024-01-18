Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of HAS was 1.98M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 47.11, however, the company has experienced a -5.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-11 that The Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and the drought conditions impacting the Panama Canal have sparked concern about the impact on global supply chains.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has fallen by -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.90% and a quarterly drop of -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Hasbro, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for HAS’s stock, with a -18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $53 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HAS Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.91. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.