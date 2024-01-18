Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 82.51. However, the company has seen a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Hartford Financial (HIG) remains poised for growth on the back of improving Commercial Lines and Group Benefits businesses. A strong financial position enables business investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on January 18, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stock saw an increase of 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.55% and a quarterly increase of 13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $132 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HIG Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.20. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 2,290 shares at the price of $83.15 back on Jan 12. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $190,414 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 3,337 shares at $83.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 170,180 shares at $276,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.