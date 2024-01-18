GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.

The public float for GTBP is 37.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTBP on January 18, 2024 was 133.56K shares.

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) has increased by 7.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has seen a -5.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.14% decline in the past month and a -7.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for GTBP’s stock, with a -20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2473. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -78.73, with -54.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.